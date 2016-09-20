Robeson schools recognized for growth

In September, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education recognized each of the schools that “met or exceeded growth” in 2015-2016 school year.

The schools which met growth in the 2015-2016 school year are Deep Branch Elementary, Green Grove Elementary, Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, Long Branch Elementary, Piney Grove Elementary, Rex-Rennert Elementary, Rowland Middle and St. Pauls High.

The schools which exceeded growth in the 2015-2016 school year East Robeson Primary, Fairmont Middle, Oxendine Elementary, Parkton Elementary, Pembroke Elementary, Pembroke Middle, Peterson Elementary, PSRC Early College at RCC, Red Springs High, Red Springs Middle, Rowland Norment Elementary, St. Pauls Elementary, St. Pauls Middle and Tanglewood Elementary.

Eight Robeson County schools met growth expectations for the 2015-2016 school year. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Met-Growth.jpg Eight Robeson County schools met growth expectations for the 2015-2016 school year. Fourteen Robeson County schools exceeded growth expectations for the 2015-2016 school year. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Exceeded-Growth.jpg Fourteen Robeson County schools exceeded growth expectations for the 2015-2016 school year.