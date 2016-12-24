Gift cards gifted

The Native American Indian Church of Virginia, co-founded by Lumbee native René Locklear White, second from left, and her husband, Cherokee Chris White, left, donated of gift cards for 75 students in the Lumberton High School Adopt-A-Pirate program affected by Hurricane Matthew. Accepting the gifts on behalf of students are Adrian Hammonds, school counselor, and Savon Maultsby, assistant principal. Each gift bag contained a $30 Walmart gift card and a $10 Chick-Fillet gift card. The church also delivered a truckload of coats and other winter gear which were taken to Robeson County Church and Community Center.

The Native American Indian Church of Virginia, co-founded by Lumbee native René Locklear White, second from left, and her husband, Cherokee Chris White, left, donated of gift cards for 75 students in the Lumberton High School Adopt-A-Pirate program affected by Hurricane Matthew. Accepting the gifts on behalf of students are Adrian Hammonds, school counselor, and Savon Maultsby, assistant principal. Each gift bag contained a $30 Walmart gift card and a $10 Chick-Fillet gift card. The church also delivered a truckload of coats and other winter gear which were taken to Robeson County Church and Community Center. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BackPackLHS.jpg The Native American Indian Church of Virginia, co-founded by Lumbee native René Locklear White, second from left, and her husband, Cherokee Chris White, left, donated of gift cards for 75 students in the Lumberton High School Adopt-A-Pirate program affected by Hurricane Matthew. Accepting the gifts on behalf of students are Adrian Hammonds, school counselor, and Savon Maultsby, assistant principal. Each gift bag contained a $30 Walmart gift card and a $10 Chick-Fillet gift card. The church also delivered a truckload of coats and other winter gear which were taken to Robeson County Church and Community Center.