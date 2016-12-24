Gaston delivers $5,450 to Robeson schools

GASTONIA — The students and employees of Gaston County Schools are contributing $21,800 to four public school districts in eastern North Carolina that were affected by Hurricane Matthew.

At check presentations on Wednesday in Lumberton and Goldsboro, Gaston school leaders provided $5,450 to each of the four school districts: Public Schools of Robeson County, Edgecombe County Public Schools, Lenoir County Public Schools, and Wayne County Public Schools.

Among the Gaston school officials making the trip to eastern North Carolina were Superintendent of Schools W. Jeffrey Booker and Board of Education Chairman Kevin L. Collier.

The money is the result of the “Nickels 4 Neighbors” fundraising campaign conducted by Gaston County Schools in November. Each of the 54 public schools in Gaston County as well as the central office department buildings were challenged to collect $200 — the equivalent of 4,000 nickels — to help students affected by the flood.

Nov. 4 was “Nickels 4 Neighbors Day” in Gaston County Schools, so students brought in their piggy banks, pencil boxes, and Ziploc bags filled with spare change. Parents, teachers, and other school employees also contributed to the district-wide collection effort. When all of the collecting and counting was complete, the schools raised $21,952.31, which amounts to more than 439,000 nickels.

“Our schools went beyond expectations to support our ‘Nickels 4 Neighbors’ campaign, and because of their willingness to help others, we are able to present more than $21,000 to four school districts that are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Matthew,” Booker said. “We know this money will be put to good use, and it is our hope that it will make the holiday season and new year a little brighter for students and their families.”

This is the second “Nickels 4 Neighbors” campaign for Gaston County Schools. In October 2015 when historic flooding devastated areas of South Carolina, Gaston’s 32,000 students and 3,800 employees rallied around the idea of collecting money for the schools in Clarendon and Williamsburg counties, which are located south of the Florence area. That campaign was successful, too, as it raised more than $25,000.

“It is heartwarming to know that our school family came together over the past two years to raise approximately $47,000 for flood relief in North and South Carolina,” Booker said. “In addition to collecting money for a worthy cause, the project gave us an opportunity to teach our children about the importance of giving and caring about your neighbors during a time of great need.”

Funds raised by students in Gaston County Schools were delivered on Thursday to the Public Schools of Robeson County. Board Chairman Loistine DeFreece, Superintendent Tommy Lowry and Public Relations Officer Tasha Oxendine accepted the donation on behalf of the district.

By Todd Hagans

Todd Hagans is chief communications officer for Gaston County Schools.

