C-STEP offers students a cheaper route to UNC

Several weeks ago I outlined the Career and College Promise program that offers high school students a chance to earn a four-year degree at a significantly lower cost than the traditional four-year route by earning college credits while still in high school.

Another relatively new program at Robeson Community College that gives high school students an opportunity to earn college credits is the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program or C-STEP. The C-STEP program is more limited in that it is open only to high school seniors and graduates who are enrolled at the college and plan to attend the University of North Carolina, but like the Career and College Promise program, it does offer students a chance to earn a four- year degree at a lower cost than the traditional four-year route.

The C-STEP program began at UNC in 2006 with the purpose of enabling more community college students, particularly low income and other underrepresented students, to transfer to there. Over the years UNC has expanded the program to include 10 of the state’s community colleges, including Robeson.

Students in the program are expected to earn either the Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree at the community college and participate in C-STEP activities prior to transfer, but students in the program are guaranteed admission to UNC upon completion of the associate degree, provided they meet the program requirements.

According to the C-STEP web page, “C-STEP offers students special events, advising, and transition and support services both at their home college and at Carolina, while they are pursuing their associate degrees, and provides exemplary transition and support services once they have enrolled at Carolina and are pursuing their bachelor degrees.”

To learn more about C-STEP, visit http://www.robeson.edu/transfer-resources/c-step/. Students interested in participating the C-STEP program should contact Crystal Edmonds by email at cedmonds@robeson.edu or by phone at 910-272-3362.

For the rest of the population in the college’s service area, a multitude of opportunities are coming up in the next few weeks. The 43rd annual Fire/Rescue College and Law Enforcement Expo begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. For more information, call 272-3330.

The college’s Small Business Center has a full slate of offerings for those who are interested in starting or growing their own business or organization, including faith-based and nonprofits. First up Monday night is “Creating a Business for Under $100.” Grant Writing 101 and 102 will be offered next Saturday and “Starting and Operating a Home-Based Business” will be offered on Feb. 23.

During the last week of February and first week of March seminars targeted towards faith-based organizations will be held. The 12th annual Entrepreneur Academy kicks off in mid-March. For more information, call 910-272-3631 or visit http://www.robeson.edu/small-business-center/.

If you are a prospective curriculum student, but missed the January enrollment, a second curriculum mini session for spring semester will start on March 13. If you are interested in enrolling in this session contact the admissions department as soon as possible by calling 272-3342 or by visiting www.robeson.edu/admissions. A list of course offerings can be found at www.robeson.edu/cschedules.

Finally, if you are not a prospective student, but would like to support the college and its new president, plan to attend a reception for Dr. Kimberly Gold hosted by the college’s board of trustees on Feb. 13 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the A.D. Lewis Auditorium. This event is open to the public as is the monthly board meeting which will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Dennis Watts is the public information officer for Robeson Community College.

