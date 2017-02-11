RCC holds reception for Gold on Monday

LUMBERTON — The public is welcome on Monday when the Robeson Community College board of trustees holds a reception to welcome Kimberly Gold as the college’s new president.

The reception will be held in the foyer of the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the main campus of RCC from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The State Board of Community Colleges voted in November to confirm the appointment of Gold as the fifth president of the college. Gold’s name was submitted to the state board in October by the college’s local board of trustees after a national search to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Dr. Pamela Hilbert in June 2016/

She began her new job at the beginning of this year.

Before coming to Robeson, Gold had served since 2014 as executive vice president and chief academic officer at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, which serves Rutherford and Polk counties. She began working at Isothermal Community College in 1995 and served as the vice president for Academic and Student Services from 2008 to 2014, dean of the Business Sciences from 2005 to 2008, and as a faculty member from 1996 to 2005. Gold also taught at Montreat College and worked as a production manager for American Greetings for two years.

Gold earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina in 1987, her masters of Business Administration from Western Carolina in 1995, and her educational specialist in 2004 and doctorate in Education in 2007 from Appalachian State University.

Kimberly Gold http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_kimberly-gold-1.jpg Kimberly Gold