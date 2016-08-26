Church events

Special events

Pentecostal United Holy Church will have a pre-pastoral anniversary speaker on Sunday. The speaker will be elder Larry McLean. On Sept. 11, the church will celebrate Pastor Russell Rogers’ 19th pastoral anniversary at both services. The 4 p.m. service will feature elder Stephen Bradley of Ekklesia United Holy Church in Wilmington. The church will also celebrate its Dorcus Missionary Anniversary on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kittie Jacobs of Chrysolite AME Church. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Cromartie Temple of Praise will honor Syvalla Washington for 25 years of dedicated service with a pastor appreciation celebration today to Sunday. Today’s speaker will be the Rev. T.S. Byrd of Sandy Grove Baptist Church; the Saturday service will feature “Love in Action”; and the Sunday morning speaker will be the Rev. Judith Daniels. Cromartie Temple is located at 107 Lessane St., Lumberton.

Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 12883 N.C. 41 North in Lumberton, will host David Ring Ministries on Saturday and Sunday. Ring will speak on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Holy Swamp Baptist Church, located at 216 Anointed Drive in Lumberton, will celebrate its senior choir anniversary on Sunday at 4 p.m. For information, call 910-671-4607.

Centenary Memorial Methodist Church will celebrate its 67th annual homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Kelly Barr of Rowland United Methodist Church will conduct the morning service, and the Rev. Jack Ward Page will also be a guest. The church invites attendees to bring a covered dish to share. The church is located at 2585 N.C. 130 East in Rowland.

New Beginning Church will have class registration on Monday at 7 p.m for the William Ervin Theological Seminary School. Course offerings are associate, bachelor and master degrees in Christian ministry and biblical studies; a bachelor degree in divinity and theology; and a master and doctorate degree in divinity. For information, call 910-738-8047. The church is located at 950 Linkhaw Road in Lumberton.

New Zion United Methodist Church, located at 4739 U.S. 74 West in Lumberton, will host its revival services from Sept. 7 to 9 at 7 nightly. Following revival, the church will celebrate its 144th homecoming service on Sept. 11 with Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship service at 11 a.m. and lunch. At 3 p.m., the choir will release celebrate its 44th anniversary.

Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church, located at 4389 N.C. 130 West in Rowland, will host its homecoming revival from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 each day at 7 p.m. The speaker Sept. 7 will be the Rev. Frank McKeller of New Birth Church of Christ in Dillon, S.C.; the Sept. 8 speaker will be the Rev. Barry McFadden of St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Dillon, S.C.; and the Sept. 9 speaker will be the Rev. George Ellis of Union Road Baptist Church in Laurinburg. The church will have a homecoming celebration service on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. The church will also have a male chorus 13th anniversary singing on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

Barnesville Baptist Church, located at 234 S. Creek Road in Orrum, will host a revival on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The revival will feature the Rev. Rick Kirchinger from Anchor Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., and the Anchor Baptist Church Trio.

Harvest Church of the Assemblies of God will host its first H.C. Men’s Ministry Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton on Sept. 10. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with lunch served following the tournament. Proceeds will support community outreach. For information, call 910-827-2610.

Preston Gospel Chapel, located at 2899 Preston Road in Maxton, will hold a week of meetings on the tabernacle, the place where God lived with his people in the wilderness. The meetings will be held Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. and each day Sept. 12 to Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The speaker will be Larry Price from Florida. For information, call Flora Scott at 910-521-4827.

Fairmont First Baptist Church will host a flea market event on Oct. 1 beginning at 7 a.m. Booths for vendors are for sale for $10 for a 10-by-10 space, and tables can be rented for $5 each. The money raised through rentals will go towards the church’s community outreach fund which has a mission to “Feed the Body, Nourish the Soul.” For information, call 910-734-1232 or 910-628-0626.

Ongoing

First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton invites the community to listen to the church’s services online at FPCLive.com every Sunday at 11 a.m.

Lighthouse Ministries food pantry, located at 8878 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, serves the communities of Long Branch, Sand Hill, Broadridge, Mt. Elm, Smyrna, Proctorville, Orrum, Barnesville, Fairmont and Marietta. The pantry opens every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lighthouse Ministries will distribute TEFAP government commodities between 10 a.m. and noon on the third Saturday of each month for all of Robeson County.

Bethany Christian Fellowship holds its worship services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the HealthKeeperz building beside Maxway on West Third Street in Pembroke.

First Missionary Baptist Church holds its worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on the first through fourth Sundays of the month. There is no 11 a.m. service on the fifth Sunday. The church is located at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-4649.

House of Joy of the Lord holds its Bible study Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Sabbath service Fridays at 7 p.m. Morning events on Saturdays include Bible study at 9 a.m., Sabbath service at 10 a.m. and a free Hebrew class at 11 a.m. The church is located at 508 E. 15th St. in Lumberton

Freedom Christian Fellowship holds its celebration service Sundays at 10 a.m.; prayer Mondays at 7 p.m.; free instrument training and playing Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; youth and children christian training Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; adult discipleship Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and on the first Friday of every month is a men’s and women’s meeting at 7 p.m.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont holds Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Lumberton Aglow meets every third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Lumberton. There is a new speaker each month.

The Pentecostals holds a group Bible study and prayer meeting Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Refuge Youth Center. The church is located at 1011 Carthage Road in Lumberton.

Pentecostal United Holy Church holds youth and Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 2300 Gavintown Road in Lumberton. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Destiny Now Ministry of Lumberton meets at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Solid Rock Ministries holds its Sunday school services at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; Tuesday Bible service at noon; Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.; and Early Worship at 8 a.m. each fourth and fifth Sunday. The church is located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs.