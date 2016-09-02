Special events

The Love Fest Crusade will be held today and Saturday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton. Today’s service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s services will be at 10 a.m. and 1 and 7 p.m. Apostle Gwendolyn Wilson from The Force Outreach Ministries in Wilmington will be the speaker. For information, call 910-538-3452 or 910-470-5078.

Bethany Presbyterian Church, located at 700 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, will host a free gospel music program honoring the Carter, Faulk and Leach families of Bethany. Participants include Macea Kemp and D.C. Delegation, the Leach family, Cassandra Faulk, Larry Faulk, Doris Faulk and the Rev. Clarence Page. For information, call 910-739-3359.

Faith Fellowship Holiness Church, located at 10566 N.C. 211 West in Red Springs, will hold a yard sale and plate sale on Saturday. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m., and the plate sale and a singing will begin at 11 a.m. For information, call Bishop Cleo Norton at 910-738-3644 or 910-740-3644.

Kingdom Place, located at 2610 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton, will host the gospel group Gold City on Sunday during the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services.

New Zion United Methodist Church, located at 4739 U.S. 74 West in Lumberton, will host its revival services from Sept. 7 to 9 at 7 nightly. Following revival, the church will celebrate its 144th homecoming service on Sept. 11 with Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship service at 11 a.m. and lunch. At 3 p.m., the choir will release celebrate its 44th anniversary.

Grace Baptist Church, located at 1127 Rowan Road in Lumberton, will have a spaghetti and lasagna plate sale on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plates cost $10 and include spaghetti or lasagna, corn on the cob, salad, roll, a dessert and a beverage. For information, call Pastor Doug Campbell at 910-521-0650 or 910-827-0709.

Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church, located at 4389 N.C. 130 West in Rowland, will host its homecoming revival from Wednesday to Sept. 9 each day at 7 p.m. The speaker Wednesday will be the Rev. Frank McKeller of New Birth Church of Christ in Dillon, S.C.; the speaker Thursday will be the Rev. Barry McFadden of St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Dillon, S.C.; and the Sept. 9 speaker will be the Rev. George Ellis of Union Road Baptist Church in Laurinburg. The church will have a homecoming celebration service on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. The church will also have a male chorus 13th anniversary singing on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

Barnesville Baptist Church, located at 234 S. Creek Road in Orrum, will host a revival on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The revival will feature the Rev. Rick Kirchinger from Anchor Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., and the Anchor Baptist Church Trio.

Harvest Church of the Assemblies of God will host its first H.C. Men’s Ministry Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton on Sept. 10. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with lunch served following the tournament. Proceeds will support community outreach. For information, call 910-827-2610.

Pentecostal United Holy Church will celebrate Pastor Russell Rogers’ 19th anniversary at both services on Sept. 11. The 4 p.m. service will feature elder Stephen Bradley of Ekklesia United Holy Church in Wilmington. The church will also celebrate its Dorcus Missionary Anniversary on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kittie Jacobs of Chrysolite AME Church. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Preston Gospel Chapel, located at 2899 Preston Road in Maxton, will hold a week of meetings on the tabernacle, the place where God lived with his people in the wilderness. The meetings will be held Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. and each day Sept. 12 to Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The speaker will be Larry Price from Florida. For information, call Flora Scott at 910-521-4827.

Greenville Baptist Church will hold its annual Women’s Day Program on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. The speaker is the Rev. Sandra Muldrow-Carter, assistant to the pastor and youth minister at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence, S.C.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs will host a free lunch and worship with state superintendent of Education, June Atkinson, on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m., for those who work or volunteer in the field of education. For information, visit TrinityRedSprings.org/ThankYou.

Bethesda United Methodist Church will have its 305th homecoming service on Sept. 25 with the Rev. Butch Huffman as the special speaker. The church will have its fall revival from Sept. 25 to 27. On Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. the Wilmington Celebration Choir will perform. The Rev. Jenny Wilson will preach Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Marsha King will preach Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

Mount Olive United Methodist Church will present “The Glory Train” on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. The program will consist of an afternoon of songs and entertainment by the church’s gospel choirs. The pastor of the church, located at 403 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, is the Rev. Bertha Graham.

Fairmont First Baptist Church will host a flea market event on Oct. 1 beginning at 7 a.m. Booths for vendors are for sale for $10 for a 10-by-10 space, and tables can be rented for $5 each. The money raised through rentals will go towards the church’s community outreach fund which has a mission to “Feed the Body, Nourish the Soul.” For information, call 910-734-1232 or 910-628-0626.

Ongoing

First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton invites the community to listen to the church’s services online at FPCLive.com every Sunday at 11 a.m.

Lighthouse Ministries food pantry, located at 8878 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, serves the communities of Long Branch, Sand Hill, Broadridge, Mt. Elm, Smyrna, Proctorville, Orrum, Barnesville, Fairmont and Marietta. The pantry opens every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lighthouse Ministries will distribute TEFAP government commodities between 10 a.m. and noon on the third Saturday of each month for all of Robeson County.

Bethany Christian Fellowship holds its worship services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the HealthKeeperz building beside Maxway on West Third Street in Pembroke.

First Missionary Baptist Church holds its worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on the first through fourth Sundays of the month. There is no 11 a.m. service on the fifth Sunday. The church is located at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-4649.

House of Joy of the Lord holds its Bible study Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Sabbath service Fridays at 7 p.m. Morning events on Saturdays include Bible study at 9 a.m., Sabbath service at 10 a.m. and a free Hebrew class at 11 a.m. The church is located at 508 E. 15th St. in Lumberton

Freedom Christian Fellowship holds its celebration service Sundays at 10 a.m.; prayer Mondays at 7 p.m.; free instrument training and playing Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; youth and children christian training Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; adult discipleship Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and on the first Friday of every month is a men’s and women’s meeting at 7 p.m.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont holds Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Lumberton Aglow meets every third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Lumberton. There is a new speaker each month.

The Pentecostals holds a group Bible study and prayer meeting Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Refuge Youth Center. The church is located at 1011 Carthage Road in Lumberton.

Pentecostal United Holy Church holds youth and Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 2300 Gavintown Road in Lumberton. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Destiny Now Ministry of Lumberton meets at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Solid Rock Ministries holds its Sunday school services at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; Tuesday Bible service at noon; Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.; and Early Worship at 8 a.m. each fourth and fifth Sunday. The church is located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs.

To submit church news, contact Gabrielle Isaac at 910-816-1989 or email information to [email protected] The deadline to submit church news is 10 a.m. on Thursday.

To submit church news, contact Gabrielle Isaac at 910-816-1989 or email information to [email protected] The deadline to submit church news is 10 a.m. on Thursday.