Robeson County church events

Special events

Cherokee Chapel Holiness Methodist Church, 5590 Oxendine School Road, Maxton, will have fall revival services beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. and on Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. each day. The Rev. Glenn Harris and the Rev. Sam Henderson will be the guest speakers.

The Griffith Family will be at Kingdom Place Church during the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday. Kingdom Place is located at 2610 East Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Greater New Bethel, at 172 Plainview Drive, Lumberton, will celebrate the church’s 78th anniversary on Sunday.

Greenville Baptist Church will hold its annual Women’s Day Program on Sunday at 11 a.m. The speaker is the Rev. Sandra Muldrow-Carter, assistant to the pastor and youth minister at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence, S.C.

McCormick Chapel AME will celebrate its sixth anniversary starting Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. with a banquet, and following worship service on Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m., with Presiding Elder Evelyn G. Dunn, N.C. Conference, Southern District.

Lumberton Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Bright Hope Church, 170 Plainview Drive in Lumberton.

Baltimore Baptist Church, 171 Baltimore Church Road, Fairmont, will hold a revival Sept. 25 through Sept. 28. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. each day. Guest speaker will be Dr. Mike Cummings, director of Missions, Burnt Swamp Association. Special music is planned for each service and a nursery will be provided.

Raynham Baptist Church, 5660 U.S. 301 South, will celebrate its 111th annual homecoming on Sept. 25. Services will begin at 10 a.m.

Hog Swamp Baptist Church, which is located at 3689 Wiregrass Road in Lumberton, will be conducting its fall revival Sunday through Wednesday with the Rev. Thomas Ward of New Horizon Baptist Church in Tabor City.

Service begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be special music each night and a nursery will be provided.

New Hope Baptist Church’s Senior Choir will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at the church at 2017 Leggett Road, Fairmont. The Pastor is the Rev. Judy McMillian.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Red Springs will host a free lunch and worship with state superintendent of Education, June Atkinson, on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m., for those who work or volunteer in the field of education. For information, visit TrinityRedSprings.org/Thank You.

Bethesda United Methodist Church will have its 305th homecoming service on Sept. 25 with the Rev. Butch Huffman as the special speaker. The church will have its fall revival from Sept. 25 to 27. On Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. the Wilmington Celebration Choir will perform. The Rev. Jenny Wilson will preach Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Marsha King will preach Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

Mount Olive United Methodist Church will present “The Glory Train” on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. The program will consist of an afternoon of songs and entertainment by the church’s gospel choirs. The pastor of the church, located at 403 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, is the Rev. Bertha Graham.

South Lumberton Church Of Christ, 306 Church St., will have its 50th Anniversary celebration at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 with the theme of “Standing On The Promises Of God.” Worship service on Sunday will be led by Bro. Ricardo Morgan of Bell Fork Church of Christ, Jacksonville.

Fairmont First Baptist Church will host a flea market event on Oct. 1 beginning at 7 a.m. Booths for vendors are for sale for $10 for a 10-by-10 space, and tables can be rented for $5 each. The money raised through rentals will go towards the church’s community outreach fund, which has a mission to “Feed the Body, Nourish the Soul.” For information, call 910-734-1232 or 910-628-0626.

Greenville Baptist Church Male Choir will celebrate its 39th anniversary on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. For information, contact Deacon Herbert White 910-738-3810 or Bro. Thomas Jones at 910-738-3772.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont will hold revival services beginning Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. each day.

Fairpoint Freewill Baptist Church, 1862 Marion Stage Road, Fairmont, will hold an appreciation breakfast for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and rescue personnel on Oct. 15 at 8 a.m. For information, call 910-628-5040.

Ongoing

First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton invites the community to listen to the church’s services online at FPCLive.com every Sunday at 11 a.m.

Lighthouse Ministries food pantry, located at 8878 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, serves the communities of Long Branch, Sand Hill, Broadridge, Mt. Elm, Smyrna, Proctorville, Orrum, Barnesville, Fairmont and Marietta. The pantry opens every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lighthouse Ministries will distribute TEFAP government commodities between 10 a.m. and noon on the third Saturday of each month for all of Robeson County.

Bethany Christian Fellowship holds its worship services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the HealthKeeperz building beside Maxway on West Third Street in Pembroke.

First Missionary Baptist Church holds its worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on the first through fourth Sundays of the month. There is no 11 a.m. service on the fifth Sunday. The church is located at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-4649.

House of Joy of the Lord holds its Bible study Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Sabbath service Fridays at 7 p.m. Morning events on Saturdays include Bible study at 9 a.m., Sabbath service at 10 a.m. and a free Hebrew class at 11 a.m. The church is located at 508 E. 15th St. in Lumberton

Freedom Christian Fellowship holds its celebration service Sundays at 10 a.m.; prayer Mondays at 7 p.m.; free instrument training and playing Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; youth and children christian training Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; adult discipleship Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and on the first Friday of every month is a men’s and women’s meeting at 7 p.m.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont holds Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Pentecostals holds a group Bible study and prayer meeting Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Refuge Youth Center. The church is located at 1011 Carthage Road in Lumberton.

Pentecostal United Holy Church holds youth and Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 2300 Gavintown Road in Lumberton. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Destiny Now Ministry of Lumberton meets at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Solid Rock Ministries holds its Sunday school services at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; Tuesday Bible service at noon; Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.; and Early Worship at 8 a.m. each fourth and fifth Sunday. The church is located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs.

To submit church news, contact Terri Smith at 910-816-1989 or email information to [email protected] The deadline to submit church news is 10 a.m. on Thursday.

