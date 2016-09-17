God reveals his majesty to mankind

Isaiah 40:21-31

How do you describe God? For thousands of years people have been confronted with this question, and one way or another we are still dealing with this question.

Isaiah 40:18 asks, “To whom then will ye liken God? Or what likeness will ye compare unto him?” The prophet is asking to whom or what will you compare God? Isaiah is pointing out the folly of idolatry in the eighteenth through the twentieth verses of this twentieth chapter.

Some people went to great expense for manmade gods they owned like any household trinket. Some of their idols were overlaid with gold and silver. People unable to afford those idols found long-lasting wood and they sought out skilled craftsmen to make their idols.

Isaiah asks, “Don’t you know better than to be carried away with this nonsense?” We have been told God is the Creator of the world, and that includes the materials from which their idols were made. Man only needs to open his eyes and see God’s presence and work as the psalmist who wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handiwork.”

The use of the word creation is no accident since it means something is made from nothing. Look at the vast expanse of God’s creation that cannot be measured. Consider the order of the world, an order so reliable we give little thought to its workings every day.

It is God to whom this world belongs, and He is in control of His world. Concerning God’s power and authority, Isaiah said, “It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers.”

As vast as the universe is, God is over everything. As much as man thinks himself to be great, all of mankind combined are as grasshoppers when compared to God.

The people who rule in this world have no power over God, who makes their decisions of no consequence. All of the people who have been powerful, especially the ungodly ones, will come to nothing under the authority of God.

“To whom then will ye liken me, or shall I be equal?” God asks us. There are godly people, but there is no one like God. We can search the world over and we will never find even one person who is equal to the Holy One.

Look at the wonders of the universe, God says to us. The creation is evidence that He is God. The stars have their places, their names and their ranks. When you look to the sky tonight, you will not find even one of the heavenly bodies missing.

If God has supreme authority over the universe to give it order, would He not have a plan in mind for man? Would He not have the best of intentions for mankind? God has not forgotten us. The question is have we forgotten Him?

All of us grow tired and we are often impatient. Even the people we expect to be the strongest grow weary. So what will we do? We will wait on the Lord because He is the only One who can give us the strength to persevere.

It is only in the power of God, never in our own power, that we will “mount up with wings as eagles.”

So, how is it that we can know about God? We know Him through His Word and by our observation of His creation.

By Ed Wilcox

This Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

