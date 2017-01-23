New Beginnings Church of God in St. Pauls held a three day 74th Anniversary Celebration recently. Praise team members participating in the services are Toni Reel, left, Edith Keesecker, Steven Keesecker, and Dustin Guinn. Guest speakers were the Rev. Ray Faircloth and Bishop Dennis Page, administrative bishop from Eastern North Carolina Church of God.

