Become a peoplestirred up totake hold of God

Psalm 104:1-4, 24-30

The church must be careful to keep itself from becoming entangled in the world. It is entirely possible to come to a place in life at which we have lost our wonder and awe of God.

In Isaiah 64:7 we find a time in which people had grown cold to God, and the prophet said, “there is none that calleth upon thy name, that stirreth up himself to take hold of thee.” When we are no longer in awe of God, we become our own gods. The church must call upon and reverence the name of the omnipotent God, and we must call on Him to rouse up the church in such a powerful way that we really take hold of Him again.

The church should put aside pride and vanity and ask God to constantly keep before us these words of Christ Jesus: “Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein (Luke 18:17).

Unless we approach Psalm 104 as children, it will be no more than just another literary work. Praise, real praise, comes from deep inside us because we are so overwhelmed at the thought of God. There are many religions and gods in this world, but they are nothing when we consider God whose greatness we are unable to describe.

How, we might ask, is God clothed? It is certain that if we could see His clothes they would be beyond our ability to articulate to another person, so God helped us to understand by giving the psalmist inspiration to write, “thou art clothed with honor and majesty.” In other words, we see God in the beauty of His creation.

Light covers God as if it were a garment, wrote the psalmist. In Genesis 1:3 God said on the first day of creation, “Let there be light.” This is God’s way of describing Himself. The apostle John wrote, “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.”

There is the appearance of God, and then there is the power of God who made this world with much less effort than a man who pitches a small tent. The heavens are stretched out like a curtain because it was with ease He accomplished that and it is with ease that He keeps it this way. Even the winds and lightning are under His control.

Praise God for His works, and praise Him for His wisdom in everything He made. Stand on the seashore and behold the vastness of the ocean whose water does not slide off this round ball on which we live. He made the water on which ships travel and in which are innumerable creatures.

In the water and on dry land all of the creatures have their food, and this does not come about by accident but from God, who opens His hand and “they are filled with good.”

Everything depends on God’s goodness. Should He hide his face, if He chose to remove His presence and power, all creatures would be in trouble. It is God who has given every creature, including man, its breath. Just as He gives and sustains life, God is powerful enough to choose to withhold breath and cause death.

The very power of this great God in creation is the same power with which He renews “the face of the earth.”

We must humble ourselves, repent of our sins and “take hold” of God again. Say with the psalmist, “My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips (Psalm 63:5).

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church.

