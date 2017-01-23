Church events

Special events

Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 100 Church St., Shannon, will have a gospel singing on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. featuring Carla and Redemption, Light of Truth Gospel Singers, and the Rev. Jesse Barnes and Company.

Kingdom Place Church, located at 2610 E. Fifth St., in Lumberton will have the gospel group Barry Rowland and Deliverance on Sunday in the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. All are invited.

Great Marsh Baptist Church, located at 270 E. Great Marsh Church Road, in St. Pauls, will have special worship services led by James Easter of the Easter Brothers on Sunday at 11 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.

St. James A.M.E. Church, located at 116 W. Brown Ave. in Red Springs, will have a welcome program for the Rev. Sharon Mitchell at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28, hosted by Brother Duran Burney. On Jan. 29, the church will have a Super Soul program at noon, after the 11 a.m. worship service. The luncheon is all you can eat for $7 and includes soup, salad, desserts and drinks. Sports fans are encourged to wear their favorite football team attire if they wish. The public is invited.

Ongoing

St. James AME Zion Church, located at 116 W. Brown St., Red Springs holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship at 11 a.m., and Wednesday night services at 7. The Rev. Sharon Mitchell is the pastor.

New Beginnings Church of God, 119 S. Lafayette St., St. Pauls, has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11. It has evening services on the second Sundays of the month at 6 p.m. Weekly Wednesday services are held at 7 p.m. The Rev. Steven Keesecker is the pastor.

First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton invites the community to listen to the church’s services online at FPCLive.com every Sunday at 11 a.m.

Lighthouse Ministries food pantry, located at 8878 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, serves the communities of Long Branch, Sand Hill, Broadridge, Mt. Elm, Smyrna, Proctorville, Orrum, Barnesville, Fairmont and Marietta. The pantry opens every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Bethany Christian Fellowship holds its Sunday school at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 307 S. Jones St. in Pembroke.

First Missionary Baptist Church holds its worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on the first through fourth Sundays of the month. There is no 11 a.m. service on the fifth Sunday. The church is located at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-4649.

New Beginning Church, located at 950 Linklaw Road, Lumberton, will have weekly services beginning with Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Prayer meetings and Bible study are held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. New Beginnings has clothing and food available for those in need. Call 910-671-6700 for more information.

House of Joy of the Lord holds its Bible study Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Sabbath service Fridays at 7 p.m. Morning events on Saturdays include Bible study at 9 a.m., Sabbath service at 10 a.m. and a free Hebrew class at 11 a.m. The church is located at 508 E. 15th St. in Lumberton

Freedom Christian Fellowship holds its celebration service Sundays at 10 a.m.; prayer Mondays at 7 p.m.; free instrument training and playing Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; youth and children christian training Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; adult discipleship Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and on the first Friday of every month is a men’s and women’s meeting at 7 p.m.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont holds Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Pentecostals holds a group Bible study and prayer meeting Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Refuge Youth Center. The church is located at 1011 Carthage Road in Lumberton.

Pentecostal United Holy Church holds youth and Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 2300 Gavintown Road in Lumberton. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Destiny Now Ministry of Lumberton meets at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Solid Rock Ministries holds its Sunday school services at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; Tuesday Bible service at noon; Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.; and Early Worship at 8 a.m. each fourth and fifth Sunday. The church is located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs.