Lumberton thrift store destroyed by fire

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton thrift store was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, according to Lumberton Fire Chief Paul Ivey.

The fire at 3150 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive broke out at about 3:30 a.m.

“When our guys arrived there was heavy smoke coming through the roof,” Ivey said.

Ivey said firefighters pulled people from the building, but no one was injured. The house was being used as a thrift store and recording studio, Ivey said. Firefighters were on the scene until about 8:30 a.m.

Ivey said Monday morning that the cause of the fire had not been determined. Additional details were not immediately available.

A fire destroyed a Lumberton home that had been used as a thrift store on Sunday morning. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thrift-store-fire.jpeg A fire destroyed a Lumberton home that had been used as a thrift store on Sunday morning. Courtesy photo