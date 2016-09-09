Fellowship group thankful for example set by city police

To the Editor,

We commend our Police Chief Mike McNeill and his outstanding officers for setting the example for all of us by starting the day recently at the downtown square by calling on God to bless the families of the five Dallas police officers that gave their lives to protect the citizens of Dallas. Then they prayed for protection for all police to make good decisions and for strength and courage to do their duty in the performance of their job.

The Robeson County chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship sponsor a men’s prayer breakfast every Saturday at Shoney’s Restaurant beginning at 7 a.m. and we continue to pray for all our law enforcement officers and all those in authority for continued health and protection on duty. We wanted to thank Chief McNeill and all his officers and tell them how proud of them we are for a job well done.

Bill Register

President

Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship