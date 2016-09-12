Experience as page shows McCrory cares about rural NC

To the Editor,

This summer I had the opportunity to serve as a page in the Governor’s Office. I was active in completing assignments and engaging in discussions with the governor’s staff. I had the opportunity to observe many functions in the Governor’s Office, including assisting with constituent services, the Capitol and other special projects. I was able to tour historical buildings and meet with senior-level public servants. I earned 27 hours of community service during my time in Raleigh. It was especially exciting seeing all the “behind-the-scenes” things that go on with our state. I saw how much time and effort is put into ensuring that the citizens of North Carolina are given every opportunity to succeed. I know now what makes my home state of North Carolina the greatest state in America.

I am very thankful that I got to meet Gov. Pat McCrory and tour the Governor’s Mansion. He took the time to let me and my fellow pages know how much he appreciates us for coming to Raleigh to learn more about our Legislature. I really appreciate the fact that he knows all about my hometown of Lumberton, and is very familiar with the obstacles we face in rural North Carolina. In fact, the day I met him he was on his way to Robeson County to visit The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Sometimes, being so far away from Raleigh, we may feel that the decision-makers of our state may not know all the things that we need for our community, but after my week there I know Gov. McCrory’s team is familiar with the needs of Robeson County.

I want everyone to know how great this program is and I encourage anyone and everyone to apply.

Seth Joyce Harrington

Lumberton