Veterans encouraged to seek benefits at local service office

To the Editor,
The Robeson County Veterans Service Office stands ready to assist veterans with a variety of needs.
Those who stop by our office will find we are able to assist you in seeking benefits that include compensation; pension; burial benefits; death pension; enrollment into the VA health care system; life insurance; vocational rehab; VA home loan; education and more.
Our office is located at 11 W. Eighth St. in Lumberton, and we can be reached by calling 910-671-3071 or 910-671-3071.
Our director is Chris Oxendine, and I am a service officer.
Stop by our office today and let us help you. We look forward to seeing you.
Joanie Blount Underwood
Robeson County Veterans Service Office