Veterans encouraged to seek benefits at local service office

To the Editor,

The Robeson County Veterans Service Office stands ready to assist veterans with a variety of needs.

Those who stop by our office will find we are able to assist you in seeking benefits that include compensation; pension; burial benefits; death pension; enrollment into the VA health care system; life insurance; vocational rehab; VA home loan; education and more.

Our office is located at 11 W. Eighth St. in Lumberton, and we can be reached by calling 910-671-3071 or 910-671-3071.

Our director is Chris Oxendine, and I am a service officer.

Stop by our office today and let us help you. We look forward to seeing you.

Joanie Blount Underwood

Robeson County Veterans Service Office