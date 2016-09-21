North Carolinians have enough sense to know when, where to vote

To the Editor,

I am 73 years old. I have known for most of my life that Election Day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Elections for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and one-third of the U.S. Senate are held every even-number year on this day. In addition, every fourth year, the election for the president of the United States is held on this same day. Are North Carolinians so ignorant that they cannot remember this?

There are many states that require picture identification card to vote. Why should North Carolina be different? The new law allowed several types of picture ID cards to be used as identification to vote. Not only did the new law allow numerous ID cards, but contained in the law was the ability to get a picture ID card free by going to the local driver’s license agency.

When individuals register to vote in North Carolina they are sent a postcard telling them which polling place to go to. Do North Carolinians simply throw the postcard in the garbage rather than maintain them?

In most states voters must register to vote several days, weeks, or months before Election Day. The local Election Board needs time to verify who the individual that has registered is before they should allow him or her to vote.

Our Election Day has been set for decades. Early voting is a rather new phenomena. Early voting presents a number of problems for the voter and the local Election Board. The voter must ensure that they live beyond Election Day for their vote to be valid. The local Election Board should be comparing deaths before Election Day to ensure that anyone who voted early has not died, which makes their vote invalid.

Unlike those who support the recent decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, I believe that North Carolinians have the intellect to remember when to vote and where to vote.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount