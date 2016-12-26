Trump uses Nixon’s playbook

Here’s some inside information that really shouldn’t be inside information. It’s Trump’s strategic view.

Russia and China clearly understand what Trump is doing, but not the media, which has no desire to understand or inform. Democrats should even love this.

Let’s get out of the way the smoke and mirrors that is only misdirection. Hillary is blaming Russia for accessing emails that reveal nefarious things she did. Forget the fact no one disputes the emails were accurate. Forget the fact that no one really knows who hacked the emails. It’s amazing to watch her supporters brag about winning the popular vote while in the same breath claim hacked Russian emails somehow helped her lose. By the way, just a few counties in California or New York, depending on how you want to view it, account for her popular vote difference.

The election process was not directly hacked by Russians and even President Obama laughed at this possibility when it was Trump who expressed concern. It’s a straw-man argument that doesn’t hold water. Democrats like fake arguments.

So here’s the meaningful Russian story. Consider there are three major world powers, the United States, Russia and China. How you play those three geopolitical cards is important.

Nixon understood the interplay of these three nations, and Dick Morris was the first to reveal the Nixon strategy correlation. During Nixon’s term, Russia was supplying arms to the North Vietnamese. Nixon announced he was going to strengthen relations with China. In short order, the Russians backed off helping North Vietnam and the war was over. It was because Nixon sent signals to Russia that if they didn’t stop their support of the North Vietnamese, he was going to be China’s best friend.

Russia and China share thousands of miles of border. China has a huge military. The two nations nervously tolerate each other.

Today the situation is reversed. China owns incredible amounts of United States’ debt. It has a growing economy it must feed. China is killing us in trade and wants to extend its reach into the South China Sea. China is one of our biggest threats.

Do you recall Trump saying China manipulates currency so that their products are cheaper than they should be, putting our companies in a position where they can’t compete? He also talked about NAFTA not being true free trade as it is only free one way and not our way.

Well, Trump has sent signals to China that they need to cut all that out. He has also sent signals he will be best friends with Russia if they don’t. It’s the Nixon strategy that ended the Vietnam War. The impact is huge while the media is blind to the U.S. advantage Trump has in mind.

Imagine Trump manipulating trade deals so they favor Russia and U.S. trade, instead of China. Imagine currency manipulation that puts China on an even playing field with U.S. companies. Instead of seeing products made in China everywhere, they may say made in the U.S. or made in Russia. But Chinese manufacturers will be unable to compete anymore. China understands this and puffed their chest out a bit last week, announcing they captured a U.S. contractor’s underwater drone gathering scientific data.

Want more evidence? Has it occurred to anyone why 93-year-old Henry Kissinger suddenly appears from obscurity and visits Trump? It was Kissinger that set up Nixon’s strategy and visits to China in 1972. Kissinger is the expert on playing the three-card game Trump seems to be working toward playing Russia off of China.

The point is political deals look a lot like business deals and Trump understands the complexity of this economic ecosystem. He’s playing it like he plays the media. He knows exactly what he’s doing while the media is preoccupied with attacking him.

Denzel Washington said if you don’t watch the news, you are uninformed. If you watch the news, you are misinformed.

Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.

