We were wrong, and right, about Republicans and HB2

To the Editor,

A deal was in the making — or so we were told. If Charlotte repeals its ordinance, then HB2 would be repealed — or so we were told.

Gov.-elect Roy Cooper showed his statesmanship in attempting to broker a deal. The Charlotte City Council agreed to the terms and repealed the ordinance that it had originally put into place to protect all people that come to, live in and pass through Charlotte. I know it could not have been easy. We went along because in politics, it’s all about making deals that will ultimately benefit the state.

We were wrong in that we placed our trust in a legislature that had already shown its mean-spirited nature in denying health care to over 500,000 North Carolinians when they refused to expand Medicaid even though it would not have cost us one penny in the first five years and then after that would still have been primarily funded by the federal government.

We were wrong also in that we believed that the Republican-controlled NC House and Senate would actually work for the people and not only for those with whom they owe their political lives.

We were wrong when we thought that the nightmare of lost jobs, lost revenue and being the laughing stock of the nation would be over.

We were right when that same nagging feeling shouted, “They will find a way not to repeal HB2.” And sure as the sun comes up in the East, they did.

My daddy came from a generation when a handshake sealed the deal. I wish we could bring that back.

Gracie Galloway

Concord