2016 sets low bar for better news in 2017

2016 will be remembered nationally as the year that we lost many of our nation’s treasures, sports icons Muhammad Ali and the king himself, Arnold Palmer, rock and roll legends such as Prince and Glenn Frey, and our favorite princess, Carrie Fisher, and the next day, her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Sadly, that list is barely a start.

The year will be remembered in Robeson County for one big thing — Hurricane Matthew, which took so much from us and continues to do so.

On Page 1A of today’s The Robesonian, we bring to you our unscientific recollection of what we have deemed the top 10 stories in Robeson County for 2016. Matthew easily tops the competition, and truthfully, we could have compiled a top 10 list from the hurricane alone, and how it has affected Robeson County, its people, its schools, its commerce, its infrastructure and on from there.

Robeson County residents continue to struggle to their feet in the aftermath of the hurricane, and a couple of important deadlines loom. On Saturday, absent an extension, FEMA’s funding for temporary housing ends, meaning hundreds of people will no longer be able to stay at local hotels on the government’s dime. The future is uncertain for many of these folks, among our most vulnerable, but most will not return to their former homes, and expect some degree of exodus from the county.

Jan. 9 is now the deadline to register for FEMA funding, which has surpassed $22 million locally. Although no firm estimate of damage has been given for Robeson County, we go with the $500 million figure, which we get to by doing some easy math. This county has accounted for about a quarter of the FEMA claims and money awarded, and estimates are that the storm did about $2 billion across the state, so we took it from there.

The FEMA dollars are no more than a fraction of the fix. Still, if you lost possessions or income to the storm, and have not applied for aid, you have this week to do so.

Most of the news for Robeson County we would put under the heading of bad.

Many disagree, but we were disappointed that months of talk about school consolidation ended up right where it began, with the Public Schools of Robeson County stuck with aging and even dangerous schools, and no willpower to find a solution.We saw new schools as a chance for this county to demonstrate forward-thinking that is needed to recruit industry and professionals, bu instead we showed we are stuck in the past.

It will be revisited when the General Assembly reconvenes, but don’t expect progress as long as our school board believes our children don’t deserve the best.

We all cheered as Fairmont native William McGirt showed us that dreams don’t just come true, and that his first win on the PGA Tour and climb to among golf’s elite were the result of hard work and perseverance — and not a prayer or crossed fingers. There is a lesson there for all of us as we struggle to recover from Matthew.

We believe that Sanderson Farms’ arrival and the jobs it will bring mean better days for thousands of Robeson County residents, and we are excited that a tuition break at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke can be transformative in this county over the next few decades as access to a four-year degree is broadened.

But as we have said, the good news was hard to find. It sets a low bar for better news in 2017. Hopefully we can clear it easily.

Our best to you and yours for the new year.