Displaced victims’ needs have not gone away

Today marks Day No. 120 since Hurricane Matthew hit Robeson County, visiting upon us devastation that we have never seen before — and, fingers crossed, odds tell us we will never see again.

But for most of us, normalcy has been restored to our lives, even if there are occasional reminders of just how vulnerable we are to such apocalyptic weather events.

Most folks in Robeson County will settle in today in the comfort of their homes, surrounded by family and friends, and enjoy fellowship while watching the Atlanta Falcons upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. We are back at work or school, our homes, even if damaged, have been rehabilitated, and our lives are very much as they were on Oct. 7.

Others, and their exact numbers are a guess but probably approaching a thousand or more, will experience another day of uncertainty, in temporary housing, most likely a hotel room. Maybe Super Bowl LI will be part of it, or maybe not.

These are people whose homes were flooded by Matthew, and remain inhabitable. Their current condition testifies to their vulnerability. Perhaps they are poor, perhaps elderly, perhaps disabled, perhaps a combination of the three or all, and without the resources or the knowledge to find a path back to permanent housing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency for a third time last week extended its temporary housing program, which pays the motel bill until a more permanent solution can be found, but those who benefit are expected to be moving in that direction.

There are programs available, three by the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management, including money to buy the destroyed property, rehabilitate it, or raise it out of the flood zone. But these wheels turn slowly in Matthew’s mud.

Even if by magic, all of these refuges could exit their hotels today and return to permanent housing, whether they own it or rent it, their needs won’t stop there. Washed away by Matthew’s flooding was so much of what the rest of us take for granted, beds, furniture, a television, kitchen appliances, life’s accessories.

So we implore those of you who can to look around, take measure of your good fortune, and realize that many of your possessions are that and nothing more, just sitting idly, and that the time is right to put them back to work. On page 1A of today’s The Robesonian, staff writer Bob Shiles writes about the efforts by Sharon Hunt and her volunteers who remain at the warehouse at 2300 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton, collecting and then distributing items that turn a house into a home.

Some of the most coveted items are kitchen appliances, including stoves and refrigerators, beds and other furniture, mattresses, sheets, pillow cases, blankets, towels, wash clothes, cleaning supplies, pots, pans and dishes, but by no means is that list comprehensive. If there is an item you depend on to get through the day, chances are these displaced families could use it as well.

One of our many worries in the wake of Hurricane Matthew is that the outpouring of support that victims enjoyed early on, locally but from afar as well, would dry up a little with each sunny day. It is our charge to make sure that doesn’t happen — and today’s Our View is part of that.

Help if you have been blessed with the ability to do so.