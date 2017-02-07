White anxiety rules in Robeson despite its diverse demographics

To the Editor,

When I grew up in Robeson County, it was 90 percent forest and farmland with a sub-tropical climate. Unemployment was a way of life with an economy that revolved around cash crop production and industrial goods that provided mostly low-pay, no-say employment. There were five school systems, four phone districts and no public transportation.

I went to school with white people. I went to church with white people. I worked for white people. I dated white girls. Some of my school teachers were white. Even though I was an American Indian, I had a front row view of Southern white values like God, country, flag, the constitution, church, country and gospel music, hard work and devotion to family.

I have been thinking about my roots lately after this historic presidential election. Although Robeson County is dominated by Democratic registered voters, 60 percent of my home boys and girls voted for Trump. What was the common denominator of their support for Trump? Anxiety about our country’s changing demographics, the legalization of same-sex marriage, the election and re-election of Barack Obama, the digital divide, undocumented workers, gun control, multilingualism, political correctness, loss of religious liberty and feminism.

Their concerns revolved around two issues — failure to embrace change and rejection of diversity.

What does it mean when a diverse community like Robeson County rebuffs the up and coming world order of a more inclusive world?

Dr. Jennifer Richeson, professor of psychology at Northwestern University and a 2006 MacArthur “genius grant” recipient, has some bad news for diversity and inclusion change agents like me. As co-author of two studies on the effects of changing racial demographic shifts on racial attitudes and political ideology, she claims that folks in my profession should expect the increased erosion of progressive, race-related social policy.

She maintains that white Americans express more racial bias when confronted with news of a majority-minority future and as a result, shift to the right on diversity and inclusion policies. She points out that as racial minorities increase in status, they increase white anxiety.

As we approach 2042 when the USA is projected to become a majority-minority nation, will this anxiety we all feel toward each other be business as usual or the elusive formula that finally makes our nation great again?

Richard Regan

Kensington, Md.