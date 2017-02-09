Better educators are needed,not a $40M technical school

To the Editor,

What do students need to succeed academically in Robeson County schools?

“Boy, don’t confuse what you want with what you need!”

That is what the Rev. Charlie Bell, my grandfather, said.

Robeson county commissioners, COMtech, and Metcon want a technology high school at COMtech. It will cost taxpayers a minimum of $40 million. I understand this is what some politicians and their construction buddies want. It’s not what our students need at this time.

The testing data clearly confirms our students cannot solve basic math and science problems. Almost 90 percent of the students who graduated from the Public Schools of Robeson County in 2016 failed math and science on the ACT test. They must take remedial classes upon entering college.

The following is a start in building a foundation for students to succeed in school:

Sandy Grove Baptist Church (Knuckles Elementary), Prospect United Methodist Church (Prospect Elementary), and numerous churches were educating children in the 19th century. At that time, local, state, and federal government would not educate all children. The separation of church and state is the law; but families in every church in Robeson County must start now a special weekly prayer for students, families, and school employees.

Principals must be allowed to hire qualified employees, and retain students not at grade level.

Reduce the number of employees at the district central office.

Purchase math, science, language arts, and social science textbooks from the $9,000 per child the district receives through local, state, and federal funding.

Once K-8 grade students master mathematics and science they will be prepared to attend a technology high school and college. The school system has focused on reading, writing, computers, and smart boards for over a decade and 90 percent of students continue to fail.

Eighty-nine percent of our students failed Advance Placement exams. If only 10 percent of the PSRC graduating class of 2016 had passed five AP exams during high school, they could have saved themselves, their families, and taxpayers about $2 million in college tuition/fees to attend such schools as North Carolina State University. I will wager last year there was not one white, one black, one American Indian or one Asian student in PSRC who passed the AP calculus exam with a 3 or higher. I will happily pay any of these students and their calculus teachers $500 each who provides a copy of their passing scores to me.

Ben Chavis

Saddltree