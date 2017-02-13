Clinton had too much support in county of Christians

To the Editor,

Just thought that I would drop by the Robeson County Board of Elections to get a copy of the 2016 election returns for review. I noted the following: first, there are 75,950 registered voters in our county of which 41,147, or 54.18 percent, voted in the General Election. Secondly, of those who voted, Trump received 20,747 or 50.04, percent.

Clinton received 19,004, or 46.19 percent, and Johnson received 803, or 2 percent, for a combined total of 98.28 percent. The other 1.72 percent is represented by what is listed as write-in votes, 279; over votes, 55; and under votes, 259.

From my analysis, it is surprising to me to see that 19,004 voted for Clinton in that we have many professing Christians in Robeson County. It was encouraging, however, to see that our president, Mr. Donald J. Trump, carried our county. That gives me some hope.

Samuel Kerns

Lumberton,