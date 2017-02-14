A vote for Trump can’t be based on Christian values

To the Editor,

I do not understand how anyone who is a Christian could vote for Donald Trump. As believers we are told to strive to be like Christ in all things, but instead Trump Christians seem to almost worship a man who is the very antithesis of Jesus Christ.

The Bible tells us God is a God of truth and the truth will set us free. Yet Trump Christians chose someone who lies with impunity and who surrounds himself with those who lie for him. How do you do this in the name of the God of truth?

God’s love is for all people he created. Yet Trump Christians voted for someone who insulted Latinos, blacks, Muslims, Jews, women, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities. Can you really imagine Jesus using the words Trump did when he talked about them?

The Bible tells us how to treat foreigners among us — no matter how they got here. Our Christian story starts with a refugee family, Joseph and Mary, carrying the baby Jesus, fleeing to another country to save him. Do you really think a Bible believing Christian can possibly want a wall built?

Trump Christians seem to want a nation that conforms to their chosen interpretation of the Bible, and to force their particular beliefs on everyone else. I don’t understand how people who want religious liberty for themselves are so unwilling for others to have that same freedom.

As a child in Baptist Sunday School, I was taught that to be saved you have to repent of your sins, ask God for forgiveness, and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior. It seems that Trump Christians think you can just register as a Republican instead.

Patricia Sheppard

St. Pauls