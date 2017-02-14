Revaluation returns, and with it worry

Robeson County’s property tax rate, currently at 77 cents for every $100 worth of property, is about to go down. But that doesn’t mean your property tax bill will as well, the one that would be delinquent if unpaid on Jan. 6, 2019, and is for the 2018 tax year.

But you can cross you fingers, and when the time comes, perhaps do more than that.

The county is now at the front end of revaluation, when new property values will be assigned to about 78,000 parcels, whose combined value currently is about $6.1 billion. Because property almost always appreciates, that figure will go up, and should the county elect to seek a “revenue neutral position,” then a lower tax rate will be adopted that will generate a similar amount of revenue.

When the commissioners go about establishing the tax rate, they could decide to use revaluation as sleight of hand, and drop the rate, but still effectively raise additional revenue. There is certainly an argument that more local dollars could be used to enhance education or fight crime, but our sitting commissioners have not been eager to raise taxes, which made their willingness to do so to build new schools both extraordinary and unexpected.

New schools would mean higher taxes, but we see no chance of new schools being built in this county in the near — or distant — future. The vision and courage doesn’t exist for that to happen.

Sanderson Farms has constructed a $120 million meat-processing plant and an $18 million hatchery that, using the current take rate, would generate about $1.3 million in additional revenue — the amount two pennies on the tax rate raises. But remember, the county, in order to get the industry to come here, agreed to give Sanderson Farms a 50 percent break on property taxes for a decade, meaning the full tax benefit has been deferred 10 years.

Revaluation for Robeson County is always tricky, primarily because too many people don’t understand the process. Twenty years ago, this newspaper, under different editorial leadership, recklessly whipped property owners into a frenzy, and we remember one county official saying he actually feared for his safety when confronted by hundreds of people who had gathered for a meeting of the Board of Commissioners. There were certainly egregious errors made during that year’s revaluation, but they were straightened out through the appeals process.

The two revaluations since then have been far less dramatic, but we understand people remain skeptical.

North Carolina requires property to be assigned new values at least every eight years, not as a mechanism to pick the pocket of taxpayers, but to make sure the process is fair for everyone, and some are not paying more than their share while others pay less.

Tax Administrator Cindy Lowry said: “We are trying to make sure everyone is treated the same. … As a result of the revaluation the value of one’s property may increase, not change, or decrease.”

The longer the time between revaluations, the more likely there will be sticker shock, so we expect some of that early next year when people begin receiving their new values. We will say now, but remind property tax owners then as well, that there is a lengthy appeals process, and that is how corrections should be made.

At the end of the day, the only way to know whether your taxes have been raised is to compare apples with apples, your tax bill for 2018 with that of 2017. It is then that all the worry about revaluation typically goes poof.