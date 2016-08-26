Friday’s Local Roundup

Fairmont comes from behind, tops Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — After the Purnell Swett volleyball took the first two sets against Fairmont at home on Thursday night, Fairmont stormed back to take the final three to grab the five-set win.

Fairmont (2-0) won with scores of 14-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25,14 and 15-13.

Fairmont’s Mya Bellamy had 10 kills and two blocks. Brittany Hunt had eight kills, Kiara Page and Mya Strickland added seven kills each. Niya Graham had five aces, four assists and three kills. MacKenzie Johnson had 25 assists and four kills and one ace.

Alicia Freeman led the Lady Rams (1-2) with two aces and 16 assists, Alaiya Feleciano had a team-high six kills, Hunter Bullard had five kills, Rebekah Chavis had four kills and Tiana Jacobs had four aces and three blocks.

In the third set that featured 19 ties and neither team gaining more than a two-point lead, both teams were tied at 23, leaving Fairmont two points away from a straight set loss. A hitting error gave Fairmont set point and Johnson fed Page for the set-clinching point to start the Fairmont comeback.

Fairmont plays at Lumberton and Purnell Swett plays at South Robeson on Tuesday.

Lumberton volleyball defeats Red Springs

The Lumberton volleyball team bounced back from two losses this week to close the week with a four-set win at Red Springs on Thursday.

Madison Canady had 10 kills, London Thompson added nine kills and Christina Dickerson had 16 assists for Lumberton (4-2).

Lumberton hosts Fairmont on Tuesday and Red Springs hosts Westover on Wednesday.

Lumberton ties with South View

Lumberton boys soccer goalkeeper Joan Carrillo had six saves in the Pirates’ scoreless draw at home against South View on Thursday. Lumberton (1-2-1) plays at West Brunswick on Wednesday.

