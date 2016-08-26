Lumberton’s London Thompson featured on espnW’s basketball watch list

LUMBERTON — London Thompson, a rising junior at Lumberton, was added to ESPN’s 100 watch list among the Class of 2018 HoopGurlz basketball prospects.

Thompson, a 5-foot-9 point guard, is listed as a 3-star prospect with a scout grade of 90.

ESPN’s Dan Olson, director of espnW Hoopgurlz, on Thompson: “Athletic lead-guard with a scorer’s mentality; manufactures, elevates in mid-range game, developing deep threat consistency; uptempo contributor; anticipates, defends in pressure.”

As a sophomore, Thompson was co-player of the year of the Southeastern Conference, averaging a league-best 16.5 points per game for the Lady Pirates. She was also a terror on the defensive end, averaging six steals per game.

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

