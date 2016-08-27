Aerial Assault: Trojans rout Pirates

LUMBERTON — After earning a blowout victory in its season opener, the Lumberton football team entered Friday night looking to keep it rolling against Pine Forest.

Instead, the Trojans flipped the script on the Pirates, dishing out a 49-7 pounding at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

“We got outcoached and we got outplayed — it’s as simple as that,” Lumberton coach Mike Setzer said. “We got beat in every facet of the game.

“The team was not ready to play and I take 100 percent responsibility for that. I didn’t think we were going to come out that flat.”

Behind a potent aerial assault led by junior quarterback Julian Hill, Pine Forest (2-0) wasted little time putting the game out of reach, scoring 21 first-quarter points to shellshock the Pirates (1-1).

For Hill, it was about putting an ugly 11-6 win in Week 1 behind him.

“We just had to come out intense,” said Hill, who finished 12-of-15 for 380 yards and five touchdowns. “We knew the first week was sloppy so at practice we gave it all we had.

“The offensive line played tremendous. We just kept saying, ‘Keep going, keep going,’ keeping our foot on the gas.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first quarter, finding his receivers on scores of 81, 42 and 93 yards.

“(Julian) was a little rusty last week, but he settled down this week and he’s a very coachable kid,” said Pine Forest coach William Sochovka. “He picked up on them giving us the hot routes and he made some good reads.”

Sochovka also pointed out the motivation factor provided by the media ahead of Friday night’s game.

“We had some motivation from other people in (the media),” he said. “We wanted to prove we were a good team. They (the players) did everything we asked them to do.”

The Trojans racked up more than 500 yards of total offense and held Lumberton to less than 100 yards, tallying six sacks.

For Sochovka, the attitude adjustment was evident after the season-opening win over Purnell Swett.

“It really started at the end of the game last week,” he said. “When we came back (after the win) there was no joy. They were not happy with the way they played and I felt good about that.”

The Pirates’ only bright spot came early in the second quarter when Tyreik McCallum busted loose on a kickoff return for a 92-yard touchdown, trimming the lead to 28-7 with 9:55 remaining in the half.

The Trojans answered before the break on a 24-yard scamper by Willis Anthony, extending the lead to 35-7.

Anthony paced the ground attack, gaining a game-best 72 yards on 12 attempts.

Lavonte Carter finished with four scores, with three receiving touchdowns and one on the ground. Carter hauled in five catches for 215 yards, with touchdown grabs of 42, 93 and 55 yards — showing his ability to run after the catch once Hill found him in the seam. He also ran for 49 yards.

Looking ahead, Setzer hopes to see his team responds when it travels to South View next Friday for the first road game of the season.

“I still think we’re a much better team than that, so we have to pledge to do better and get better,” he said. “We haven’t arrived. We have to get back to the basics, but the biggest thing is we have to play with more heart.”

Lumberton's Tyreik McCallum (10) scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates in a 49-7 loss to Pine Forest on Friday. McCallum returned a kickoff 92 yards for the score.

Hill throws 5 TDs; Pine Forest beats Lumberton 49-7

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

