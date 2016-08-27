Local Football Roundup: Late score lifts St. Pauls over Douglas Byrd

FAYETTEVILLE — Running back Chris Graham was a workhorse for the St. Pauls football team on Friday night, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in a 12-8 comeback win over Douglas Byrd on Friday night.

Graham finished the game with 154 yards on 25 attempts, helping the Bulldogs (1-1) get their first win under new coach Ernest King.

The Eagles struck first with a 55-yard touchdown to take an early 8-0 lead, but St. Pauls answered with a 3-yard run by Noah Wheeler trimming the lead to 8-6 at the break.

Graham’s go-ahead score came on a 12-yard run. Wheeler finished with 51 yards on the ground, 122 through the air and a pair of interceptions. Dakota Oxendine hauled in five catches for 70 yards.

St. Pauls’ Elijah White finished with three tackles, including a team-best two tackles for loss. Manuel Rojas tallied four tackles.

Panthers’ rushing attack too much for Fairmont

FAIRMONT — Carolina Forest senior running back Dyverse Simmons overwhelmed the Fairmont defense with 225 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Carolina Forest Panthers topped the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes 48-16 on Friday night.

The Panthers’ running attack took effect early, as the Panthers took a 13-0 lead heading into the second quarter behind 81 rushing yards from Simmons.

Simmons’ success took some pressure off junior quarterback Matt Beale, who attempted just one pass in the first quarter.

Simmons was pulled in the third quarter for senior running back Nasier Nasmith, who finished the game with 147 yards on 12 carries.

After returning from his suspension halfway into the opening period, Julius Caulder went 14-of-28 for 109 yards in the first half for Fairmont (0-2). Caulder finished the game 19-of-37 for 231 yards.

Fairmont receiver Jarique Moore pulled in a game-high four catches for 104 yards.

Trask routs South Robeson

The Trask football team earned a 42-12 victory over South Robeson on Friday night, dropping the Mustangs to 0-2 on the season.

South Robeson’s Darrius Brown had an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Mustangs’ defense accounted for the final score on a 2-yard fumble recovery.

