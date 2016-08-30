Chay Locklear get tastes of Team USA baseball

Chay Locklear, a rising senior at St. Pauls, was selected to play for the Team USA’s Southeast 17-and-under National Team Identification Series baseball squad.

The series is a comprehensive player identification program offered by Team USA.

The 17U and 16U events were held last week at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary and Duke University.

Locklear’s main goal was to make the 18-man roster in hopes of being selected to participate in Cary and represent Team Southeast.

“It’s definitely a privilege and honor to represent my school, Robeson County, North Carolina, and the Southeast region,” Locklear said.

He describes the experience as a “huge step” toward reaching his goal of playing at the collegiate level.

Locklear http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Chay.jpg Locklear