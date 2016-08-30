Tuesday’s Local Roundup

St. Pauls soccer grabs first win

ST. PAULS — Two second half goals lifted the St. Pauls boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Overhills at home on Monday.

Alexis Mendez, Abdoul Kabre and Victor Garcia found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (1-4). Mendez added two assists and leads the team in assists and is tied for the lead in goals.

St. Pauls plays at Corinth Holder tomorrow.

St. Pauls tops Purnell Swett

The St. Pauls girls tennis team captured a 6-3 non-conference win over Purnell Swett at home on Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-0) grabbed five wins in singles and another in doubles to finish the season sweep of the Lady Rams(0-3).

Nayeli Estrada, Hailey Hughes, Abigale Moncrief, Brianda Barrera and Isabella Dugarte took wins in singles for St. Pauls and Hughes and Moncrief teamed up for the doubles win.

Harlie Scott won Purnell Swett’s lone singles match. the teams of Brooke Huggins and Kari Brooks along with McKenzie Cummings and Harlie Scott won in doubles.

St. Pauls plays at Fairmont today and Purnell Swett travels to Scotland on Thursday.

Purnell Swett routs Vikings on pitch

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys soccer team netted three goals in both the first and second half to topple West Columbus at home on Monday and shut out the Vikings for the second time this season.

Purnell Swett plays at Red Springs tomorrow.

