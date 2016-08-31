Wednesday’s Local Roundup

Feliciano leads Rams past South Robeson

ROWLAND —Behind 14 service points and six aces from Alaiya Feliciano, the Purnell Swett volleyball team claimed a three-set victory at South Robeson on Tuesday.

The Rams won 25-14, 25-8 and 25-13 to earn the victory.

Purnell Swett will travel to Fairmont this afternoon and South Robeson will host the Golden Tornadoes on Thursday.

St. Pauls tennis remains unbeaten

ST. PAULS — Isabella Dugarte and Lillian Cummings closed out a 10-3 match in No. 3 doubles to give the St. Pauls girls tennis team a 6-3 win over Fairmont.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 with the win and will travel to Red Springs on Thursday.

