Posted on by

Wednesday’s Local Roundup


Staff Report

Feliciano leads Rams past South Robeson

ROWLAND —Behind 14 service points and six aces from Alaiya Feliciano, the Purnell Swett volleyball team claimed a three-set victory at South Robeson on Tuesday.

The Rams won 25-14, 25-8 and 25-13 to earn the victory.

Purnell Swett will travel to Fairmont this afternoon and South Robeson will host the Golden Tornadoes on Thursday.

St. Pauls tennis remains unbeaten

ST. PAULS — Isabella Dugarte and Lillian Cummings closed out a 10-3 match in No. 3 doubles to give the St. Pauls girls tennis team a 6-3 win over Fairmont.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 with the win and will travel to Red Springs on Thursday.

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Schools-7.jpg

Staff Report

comments powered by Disqus