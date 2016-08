The threat of rain from a tropical storm is causing Robeson County high schools to move their football games this week to Thursday night.

Here’s an updated list of the schedule:

South Robeson at Purnell Swett, 7 p.m. Thursday

Red Springs at Harrells Christian Academy, 7 p.m. Thursday

St. Pauls at East Bladen, 7 p.m. Thursday

Lumberton at South View, 7 p.m. Thursday

Fairmont at Ashley, 7 p.m. Thursday

