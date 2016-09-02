Local Football Roundup

Red Devils’ rushing attack too much for Harrells

HARRELLS — Behind the running duo of Marquis Ray and Eric Graham, Red Springs claimed a 25-14 win over Harrells Christian Academy on Thursday night.

The Red Devils (2-1) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense, with Ray rushing for 157 yards and a score and Graham adding a pair of scores on 150 rushing yards.

Red Devils wideout Wade Monroe caught a touchdown pass for the third straight game.

Leading 13-6 at the break, Red Springs used a 12-point third quarter to widen the margin.

Red Springs will get next week off before hosting Lakewood on Sept. 16.

Pirates blow lead in loss to South View

HOPE MILLS — Leading by two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter against South View, Lumberton failed to preserve the lead in a 28-21 loss to the Tigers on Thursday night.

South View (2-1) scored twice in the final 1:19 of the game to cap the comeback victory. Keyonis Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, and then caught a two-point conversion pass from Donovan Brewington to give the Tigers a 22-21 lead.

South View’s Jaquan Spann then intercepted a pass to set up an 88-yard touchdown run by Hopkins to seal the win.

Lumberton jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a 24-yard touchdown pass from Braylan Grice to Tyreik McCallum and a 37-yard run by Montrez Howell. McCallum scored his second touchdown on a 19-yard pass in the second quarter for Lumberton’s final score of the game.

McCallum hauled in eight catches for 173 yards to lead the Pirates, with Howell gaining 88 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Lumberton will travel to Overhills in two weeks for its next game.

Hines helps East Bladen speed past Bulldogs

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ethan Hines scored four touchdowns, leading East Bladen to a 42-28 win over St. Pauls on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (1-2) outscored the Eagles (2-1) 21-6 in the second half, but East Bladen used a 36-point first half to build a comfortable lead.

Hines caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score and rushed for two more touchdowns.

St. Pauls quarterback Noah Wheeler scored on a pair of runs, with Dayshawn Ray adding a 72-yard interception return and Chris Graham capping the scoring with a 6-yard run.

Ray led the defense with six tackles. Christian Dunn and Elijah White each collected a pair of tackles for loss.

Michael Barnes hauled in five catches for 100 yards to lead the St. Pauls receiver corps, with Dakota Oxendine snagging seven receptions for 35 yards.

St. Pauls trailed 36-7 at halftime.

The Bulldogs will return home next week to face West Bladen.

Turnovers doom Fairmont in loss at Ashley

WILMINGTON — Plagued by turnovers and unable to stop a potent rushing attack, Fairmont dropped a 34-12 contest at Ashley on Thursday night for its third straight loss to start the season.

The Screaming Eagles (2-0) snagged four interceptions to stifle the Golden Tornadoes (0-3) and Bradley Player piled up 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the offensive effort for the host team.

Halijah McLean broke loose on a 40-yard scamper to trim the lead to 14-6, but Fairmont would get no closer. Brent McDonald collected the final score for the Golden Tornadoes on a 27-yard pass from Julius Caulder.

Derrick Arnette hauled in eight catches for 88 yards to lead Fairmont.

Fairmont will have next week off in preparation for South Brunswick on Sept. 16.

