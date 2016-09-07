Wednesday’s Local Roundup

Fairmont stays undefeated with win over Whiteville

FAIRMONT — In its Three Rivers Conference home opener, the Fairmont volleyball team took a back-and-forth match at home Tuesday night against Whiteville.

The Golden Tornadoes (5-0) earned the five-set win 25-20, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25 and 15-4.

Mackenzie Johnson dished out 24 assists, Maya Bellamy had 11 kills and Kiara Page added 10 kills and three aces. Krishay Moore had 14 service points and Brittany Hunt added 12.

The Fairmont jayvee team also won 2-0.

Fairmont plays at West Columbus tomorrow.

Big first half leads St. Pauls to road win

SPRING LAKE — Five first-half goals lifted the St. Pauls boys soccer team to a 5-4 road win against Overhills on Tuesday.

Ricardo Flores netted two goals and Victor Garcia and Anthony Espinosa each added a goal apiece for the Bulldogs (2-5).

St. Pauls travels to Richmond tonight.

Doubles play leads Lumberton tennis

LUMBERTON — By sweeping the doubles matches, the Lumberton girls tennis team defeated Hoke at home on Tuesday by a 7-2 score to earn its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

Morgan Miller, Elizabeth Stanley, Kaitlyn McDonald and Anna Russ each won in singles and doubles play to fuel the Lady Pirates win. Haley Ivey and Ashley Prevatte teamed up for the final doubles win.

Lumberton (4-4) hosts Richmond tomorrow. In other Lumberton action, the school’s cross country team finished third in its opening meet of the season. Pinecrest took top honors and Richmond earned a runner-up finish.

Red Devils lose at East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — The Red Springs volleyball team lost in four sets at East Columbus on Tuesday, dropping to 2-3 on the season.

The Red Devils lost 25-22, 25-21, won 25-22 and lost 25-15 in the match. Tariah Ferguson led Red Springs with 14 digs, with Kelsey Locklear adding 12 assists. Katelyn Culbreath tallied seven kills.

The Red Devils will host Whiteville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

