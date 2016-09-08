Thursday’s Local Roundup

Lady Mustangs hold off St. Pauls

ROWLAND —After jumping out to a two-set lead, the South Robeson volleyball team watched St. Pauls battle back in the next two sets before the Lady Mustangs grabbed a five-set home win on Wednesday.

South Robeson (2-3) posted scores of 30-28, 25-21, 16-25, 22-25 and 16-14 to earn its first Three Rivers Conference game of the season.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Haeli with 14 service points, eight aces, 13 kills and three blocks. Destiny Strickland had five aces, seven assists and seven kills. Harmony Oxendine had 13 service points and four aces.

St. Pauls (0-7) was led by Alayna Ivey with 23 service points, seven aces and 13 assists. Tyeemah Lewis and Cheyenne Brock had five service aces apiece. Tyeemah Lewis and Mysiah McAllister chipped in with eight and six kills, respectively.

South Robeson plays at South Columbus and St. Pauls hosts East Columbus today.

Lady Bulldogs rout Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls girls tennis team stayed undefeated on the season with a 8-1 win at Red Springs on Wednesday.

Lilliana Cummings, Hailey Hughes, Abigale Moncrief, Brianda Barrera and Nayeli Estrada each won in singles and doubles play for St. Pauls (7-0).

St. Pauls hosts East Columbus today.

Purnell Swett tennis falls on the road

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen girls tennis team grabbed an 8-1 non-conference win at home over Purnell Swett on Wednesday to close out the Lady Rams’ non-conference slate.

Abi Lowry and McKenzie Cummings won the No. 2 doubles match to give Purnell Swett it’s lone win of the match.

Purnell Swett (0-6) hosts Pinecrest today.

