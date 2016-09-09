Friday’s Local Roundup

Lumberton soccer shuts out Village

LUMBERTON — Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Lumberton boys soccer team cruised to a 4-0 home win over Village Christian Academy on Thursday.

Rene Altamirano, Christian Santos, Abiasi Moreno and Cole Lewis scored goals for the Pirates (3-2-2) in their final non-conference match before Southeastern conference play starts.

Lumberton travels to reigning SEC champion Pinecrest on Wednesday.

St. Pauls tennis stays undefeated

ST. PAULS — A 7-2 home conference win on Thursday moved the St. Pauls girls tennis team’s record to 8-0 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated East Columbus by sweeping the doubles matches. Brianda Barrera, Nayeli Estrada, Abigale Moncrief, Hailey Hughes, Isabella Dugarte and Lillian Cummings all won in doubles play. Dugarte, Cummings, Hughes and Moncrief also picked up wins in singles matches for St. Pauls that plays at Whiteville on Tuesday.

Whiteville sweeps Red Springs volleyball

RED SPINGS — The Whiteville volleyball team bounced back from a loss earlier this week to Fairmont to pick up a straight-set victory on the road at Red Springs on Thursday.

Red Springs (2-4) was led by Sanastasia Powell with six kills, two blocks and one service ace in the match. Freshman Katelyn Culbreth added five kills and three blocks for the Lady Red Devils and Kelsey Locklear had nine assists.

Red Springs plays next at home on Tuesday against West Columbus.

