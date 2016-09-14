UNCP golf earns 2nd in Alabama

CALERA, Ala. — Behind stellar performances from freshman Megan Munroe and senior Ashlii Thompson, the UNC Pembroke golf squad snagged a runner-up finish at the Full Moon BBQ Invitational, trailing only host Montevallo.

The Braves (+24) followed up Monday’s 295 with a second-round 297 to maintain their hold on second place in the nine-team field. Montevallo (+8) bested UNCP by 16 strokes with rounds of 282 and 294. Young Harris (+29) used a final-round 293 to break out of a three-way tie for third, while West Alabama (+32) and West Georgia (+32) shared fourth.

Munroe (E) capped off a third-place finish with a 72 Tuesday in just her second collegiate tournament. Ashlii Thompson (+1) finished solo fifth in the 45-player field, her 15th-career top-five finish and second in as many events this season. Savannah Thompson (+8) fell five spots into a tie for 14th after carding a second-round 76, two strokes more than her opening round. Alexandria Bare (+16) shot 78 and shared 30th with three others after shaving two shots off her first-round number, while Amanda Levy (+19) finished in a tie for 36th.

Individual champion Arin Eddy (-2) of Montevallo fared six shots worse in round two with a 73, but it was enough to hold off the charging Franziska Bremm (-1) from West Georgia, who improved by five shots, carding a 68.

The Braves will enjoy 10 days off before hosting the Battle at Old South Sept. 24-25 at the Old South Golf Links in Bluffton, South Carolina. It’s been seven years since the Braves hosted a tournament, dating back to September of 2009.

