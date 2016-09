LUMBERTON — In celebration of its Dixie Youth Softball World Series Championship, the Lumberton 15-and-under All-Stars will be the center of a celebration at Lumberton’s downtown plaza on Friday.

The event, in association with the Lumberton Softball Association and City of Lumberton, will feature entertainment and food starting at 6 p.m.

The team capped an undefeated title run in August, defeating Virginia in Myrtle Beach to claim the championship.

