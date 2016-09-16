Friday’s Local Roundup

Fairmont volleyball tops Red Springs

FAIRMONT — Behind 15 assists and five digs from Kirshay Moore, the Fairmont volleyball team claimed a four-set victory over Red Springs on Thursday.

The Golden Tornadoes (7-1) won 25-11, lost 25-22, and won 25-15 and 25-8 to close the match.

Kaylee McMillan tallied 19 service points and six aces for Fairmont. Maya Bellamy had 10 kills, Niya Graham added nine and Mya Strickland contributed seven.

Lumberton soccer ties Jack Britt

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team carried a two-goal lead into the second half against Jack Britt on Thursday, but had to settle for a 2-2 tie in the non-conference match.

Rene Altamirano netted both goals for the Pirates (3-3-3) in the first half, giving his team a 2-0 advantage at the break. But Jack Britt stormed back to tie the match on goals from Jon Koenig and Cory Mathews.

In junior varsity football action, Purnell Swett earned a 22-18 win over Jack Britt, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game. Fairmont claimed a 20-13 win over South Brunswick.

Purnell Swett grabs tennis win over Lumberton

LUMBERTON — For the first time since 2012, the Purnell Swett girls tennis team defeated Lumberton as the Lady Rams claimed their first win of the season by a 7-2 score on Thursday.

Abi Lowry, Maline Cummings, Harlie Scott and McKenzie Cummings earned wins in singles and doubles for Purnell Swett (1-8). Brooke Huggins also won her No. 1 singles match.

Lumberton’s (4-7) Morgan Miller won her No. 2 singles match and teamed up with Kaitlyn McDonald for the doubles win.

