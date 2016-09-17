Local Football Roundup

Lumberton scores late to surge past Overhills

SPRING LAKE — Tae Tae Stephenson scored twice, including a seven-yard score in the fourth quarter, lifting the Lumberton football team to a 17-14 road win over Overhills on Friday.

The senior finished with five carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns. His first rushing score gave the Pirates (2-3) an 8-0 lead after taking the two-point conversion in as well. Kendrick Perry hit a 31-yard field goal to give Lumberton an 11-6 halftime advantage.

Overhills (2-3) scored three minutes into the second half to jump ahead 14-11 before the Pirates answered in the fourth.

Montrez Howell carried the ball 19 times for 128 yards. On defense, Devonta McKoy had seven tackles and two interceptions and Shadix Ralston and Jordan Gibson each had a sack.

Lumberton travels to Triton next week.

Fairmont snaps streak at South Brunswick, Lake View routs Mustangs

SOUTHPORT — Fairmont eneded its three-game skid to start the season on the road at South Brunswick on Friday night with a 37-7 win to close out non-conference play.

Quarterback Julius Caulder threw two touchdowns to wide receiver Jarique Moore and had a rushing score of his own. Halijah McLean also scored two rushing touchdowns for Fairmont, who had a 22-0 lead at halftime.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, Lake View downed South Robeson 44-14 in Rowland.

Fairmont travels to South Robeson for both teams’ Three Rivers Conference opener next week.