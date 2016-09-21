Bass finding nothing but net at St. Andrews

LAURINBURG — Lumberton native Nicole Bass is off to a hot start for the St. Andrews University women’s soccer team, finding the back of the net more than anyone in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Bass, a senior forward for the Knights, has been named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week for the last two weeks, with her latest honor coming Monday.

She leads the conference with 20 points, including nine goals, and is averaging 1.80 goals per match. She netted a hat trick on Sept. 10 against Truett-McConnell.

Bass scored four goals last week, helping her team set a new mark for the best start in program history at 5-0. The previous mark was set in 2014 at 4-1.

She played her prep soccer under Kenny Simmons at Lumberton High School.

“(I’m) very proud of her,” Simmons said. “I’m always happy for our program when we have a player succeed at the next level. I always knew she had all the physical tools to be a good college player. She just needed the right opportunity.”

Bass and the Knights will be back on the pitch Saturday for a noon home match against Bryan College.

