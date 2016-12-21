UNCP dedicates coach’s office in honor of Braves’ baseball legend Tecumseh Brayboy III

PEMBROKE — A ceremony was held recently to dedicate the naming of the assistant baseball coach’s office at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The office has been named in honor of the late Tecumseh Bryan Brayboy III, who was a standout on the baseball diamond for the Braves in the 1960s.

Brayboy’s wife, Barbara Lynch Brayboy, and her extended family attended the dedication along with Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and his staff at the English E. Jones Center.

“The university is proud to join the Brayboy family in honoring the legacy of their loved one, Mr. Tecumseh Brayboy III,” said Wendy Lowery, vice chancellor of Advancement.

“Their gift will support our baseball program, support that I’m certain he’d be proud of,” Lowery said.

Brayboy, a Robeson County native, was a stellar student-athlete at what was then Pembroke State College. He was a four-year catcher with a career fielding percentage of .985 and a .384 batting average during his junior year.

He earned a degree in Education in 1964 and was inducted into the UNC Pembroke Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.

A lifelong educator, Brayboy passed away in 2009 at his home in Warrenton.

