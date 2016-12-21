Fairmont girls top Southern Lee to even hoops record

SOUTHERN PINES — The Fairmont girls basketball team claimed a 54-42 win over Southern Lee on Tuesday, evening its record at 4-4 on the season.

Behind double-double efforts from Kiara Page and Jermya Bethea, the Golden Tornadoes overpowered the Cavaliers 33-18 over the second and third quarters en route to earning the victory.

Page scored 21 points and grabbed 14 points, with Bethea adding 18 points and 10 boards. Destiny McMillian tallied seven points for Fairmont.

Southern Lee had three players finish in double figures. Tia Wright, Mya Ainsworth and Cheyene Ingram scored 11 points each for the Cavaliers.

