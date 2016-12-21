Robeson County the overall winner at Shootout tourney

The Fairmont boys and Lumberton girls basketball teams reigned supreme at the annual Robeson County Shootout basketball tournament this past weekend.

But those teams had nothing on the overall winner of the week: Robeson County.

It’s been more than two months since Hurricane Matthew rolled through the county, leaving thousands displaced from their homes — some for good. The recovery is slow, but steady, as we try to get back to normal around here.

As a resident in Bladen County, it’s easy for me to forget that the storm’s presence can still be felt in Robeson — even as I type on a laptop in a temporary office in downtown Lumberton.

Last week, William Freeman offered me a reminder, prior to the opening night of the Shootout, that things aren’t quite back to normal — and may not be for awhile.

Freeman, who you’ll find on the mic as an announcer — bringing energy and enthusiasm — at one of the six county high schools during a sporting event throughout the school year, sent me a text that read: “We have not had anything to really distract from the drama . … People in Robeson County need something to rally around.”

That’s when it hit me that this year’s tournament meant a little more. It hit me again when I walked into Purnell Swett High School for a first-round game between the Rams and Red Springs.

On Oct. 13, I walked into Purnell Swett’s main gymnasium to find hundreds of people lying on cots. I remember walking in the auxiliary gym to find a few kids playing basketball, while others lined the hallways waiting for a shower or some food.

This past Wednesday, I saw hundreds sitting in the same gym watching a basketball game. Even the sound of fans arguing at the referees didn’t seem so bad. Things were back to normal, if only for a few hours.

On that same day in October, I made my way to Lumberton High School, where I found a few Pirates in the auxiliary gym collecting and organizing donations to help the community. Some of those same people helping had lost everything only days earlier.

This past weekend, I saw hundreds of people gather in Lumberton’s main gymnasium — packed in like sardines — to watch four teams compete for a championship.

Man, did the Shootout deliver. Freeman, a former coach and longtime educator in the county, said this year’s event ranked among the best he’s seen.

“I’ve coached in three shootouts and been (the public address announcer) in the other ones,” Freeman said. “This (year) was one of the best.”

And it was capped by Fairmont and Lumberton in a game that won’t soon be forgotten.

“That was one of the most exciting games I’ve been a part of,” Freeman said. “Being from Lumberton, knowing the kids from Lumberton and Fairmont, that was about as perfect a situation as we could have had. The kids and family members needed something to do, something to cheer for. The only storm they had to worry about this weekend was in that Pirate gym.”

The Golden Tornadoes jumped out to a 21-point lead in the game, giving the finale the looks of a sleeper. But Lumberton battled back, tying the game in the second half before briefly taking the lead. Fairmont countered with a final run of its own, keyed by a flurry of 3-pointers by Julius Caulder, that proved to be the difference.

“When you have folks packed in there, you know you’ve been a part of something special,” Freeman said. “I haven’t seen anything like it. The game had all the makings of a true hardwood classic. With high school (students), it’s more pure enjoyment. The kids played hard, the fans cheered hard. Everyone was drained, so you know it was good.”

OK, it was just a 16-team event with players vying to earn two trophies and a spot on the all-tournament teams.

But it wasn’t just a game this past week. Basketball brought together a community, offering people the chance to forget about their troubles. It was a chance to watch kids — some that lost everything — compete for two hours. It was a chance for some normalcy.

Freeman summed it up best.

“The most satisfying part about it was seeing the joy in people’s faces,” Freeman said, “knowing they got their money’s worth.”

