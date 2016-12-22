St. Pauls wrestling wins conference

ST. PAULS — With forfeits aplenty in its conference title match against Clinton, the St. Pauls wrestling team was victorious in securing the conference title and a state playoff spot as a team at home on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs used five forfeits over Clinton to win the match 36-30 and sweep the season series against their only conference opponent.

“The kids don’t realize it, but it means we get to go to the postseason no matter what we have done all year and get our name out there as a state qualifier,” said St. Pauls coach Tony McMillan. “Both sides had a lot of forfeits, not a lot of wrestling involved. They field less weight classes than us.”

In all the contested matches, Clinton earned wins by fall with first-period pins at 170, 195 and 220 pounds. The Dark Horses also won at 182 by pin.

Major contributors missing led to the losses for the Bulldogs in the contested matches with Bryclyn McMillian out at 220 pounds and a few others. The ones that were missing at those classes earned wins last time around against Clinton.

“I’m glad we won and didn’t have to set up another date for us to wrestle again,” McMillan said. “It’s tough to win the way we just won.”

From here, the focus goes to McMillan seeing his experienced players to step up and gain some experience for the younger ones heading to the latter part of the season.

“Where we’re at, we’re just trying to get the young guys some experience and it just matched up,” he said.

St. Pauls lost in its other match of the three-team meet to Pine Forest 47-33.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 12-0 in their second match of the day with a forfeit at 113 and then Garrette Jackson picking up a pin in the first period. The Torjans rallied for wins in the next seven matches.

James Quinn’s 6-0 decision win at 182 pounds ended the skid for the Bulldogs and then two forfeit wins for St. Pauls at 220 and heavyweight wrapped up the match.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Paul’s Daylon Hall wraps up and attempts to slam his opponent from Pine Forest in the tri-match the Bulldogs hosted against the Trojans and Clinton. With the win over Clinton, the Bulldogs captured the conference title. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_St.-Pauls201612228243691.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Paul’s Daylon Hall wraps up and attempts to slam his opponent from Pine Forest in the tri-match the Bulldogs hosted against the Trojans and Clinton. With the win over Clinton, the Bulldogs captured the conference title.

Bulldogs beat Clinton, qualify for state playoffs

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]



Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.