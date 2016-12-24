The best of high school football in 2016

No championships were won in Robeson County this season on the gridiron, but there were plenty of jaw-dropping highlights during the 2016 high school football season.

Let’s take a look back at some of the top moments ahead of the release of the All-County list on Sunday.

BEST GAME

South Columbus 35, St. Pauls 34 OT — Oct. 21, St. Pauls High School

The best game of the year ended with a decision to go for the win or prolong the game.

St. Pauls coach Ernest King chose the latter in overtime, with the Bulldogs attempting a two-point conversion against South Columbus. Cole Humphrey dropped the two-point attempt on a pass from Noah Wheeler, giving the Stallions a one-point win that ultimately helped them win the Three Rivers Conference.

Wheeler was sensational as the signal caller for the Bulldogs, accounting for five touchdowns — throwing for three scores and rushing for two more.

The teams combined for seven turnovers and 26 penalties, but each squad answered the other’s attempt to pull away with big play after big play. It was the perfect boxing match. South Columbus came out with an early haymaker, the Bulldogs countered.

Trailing 28-22 late in the fourth quarter, St. Pauls tied the score, but failed to convert the extra point to give them the lead in regulation. In the first half, South Columbus jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Bulldogs answered with 15 straight points to take the lead into halftime.

Lanky receiver Mike Barnes logged his best performance of the season, hauling in a pair of touchdown catches for the Bulldogs.

But the Stallions’ rushing duo of Dennis Leggett and Trequan Bellamy proved to be the difference. Leggett and Bellamy accounted for four touchdowns, each finishing with a pair of scores.

BEST PLAY

Jarique Moore vs. Whiteville — Sept. 30, Fairmont High School

Former Fairmont coach Mark Heil has seen Jarique Moore make numerous jaw-dropping plays during his time with the Golden Tornadoes.

None were bigger than Moore’s one-handed catch against Whiteville on Sept. 30.

“He’s made so many great ones, but that one had to be an ESPN highlight,” Heil said of the catch. “That thing was unbelievable.”

On that play, the senior wide receiver skied between a pair of Whiteville defenders in the back of the end zone, reeling in a 30-yard score with his right hand — and only his right hand. Moore caught two touchdowns in the game, helping the Golden Tornadoes earn a 31-15 victory over the Wolfpack. It was Fairmont’s first win over Whiteville since 2001.

BEST QUOTE

Ernest King, St. Pauls coach, after Hurricane Matthew

“A lot of my guys sent me a text message to let me know they were alright. That’s the biggest thing. It’s not about games, wins, championships or the playoffs right now. It’s about coming together to make sure everyone is OK. We have ‘We are St. Pauls’ on the back of our (football) shirts, and that’s who we are when it comes to helping too. But it’s not just us though, it’s Lumberton, Red Springs, Bladenboro — wherever there’s trouble. We’re here to help.”

In an emotional phone call a few days after Hurricane Matthew ravaged Robeson County, King offered a quote that summed it up best for the coaches in the county. As schools turned to shelters, it was clear that football was the last thing on everyone’s mind. Seeing football players come together to help those in the community was better than any on-field performance this season.

