All-County football team selections

All-County awards are decided by The Robesonian’s Rodd Baxley and Jonathan Bym based on statistics, overall team performance and on-field impressions. Input from coaches and other area football experts is also taken into consideration.

Coach of the Year: Ernest King, St. Pauls — Taking over a 3-8 team from a year ago, King turned around the St. Pauls football program and led it back to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The longtime head coach in Cumberland County brought his hard-nosed defensive philosophy to the team and the unit bought in quickly in his first season with the Bulldogs. King and a few other additions to the staff made the offense one of the most effective units in Robeson County. The St. Pauls defense held its opponents to 25 points per game, down from 37 a game last season, while the offense jumped up to scoring 27 points a contest. A solid start to the King era.

County Heisman: Julius Caulder, Sr., QB, Fairmont — Coming off a stellar junior campaign, Caulder couldn’t quite match those numbers this season — but he was close enough to warrant a third straight overall player of the year honor. Cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in county history, Caulder finished with 3,586 passing yards, 485 rushing yards and 45 total touchdowns (35 passing, 10 rushing) in his senior season. He had 10 interceptions with a season quarterback rating of 122.2. The Golden Tornadoes will have big shoes to fill with his departure.

Offensive Player of the Year: Noah Wheeler, Jr., QB, St. Pauls — Making the jump as one of the team’s wide receivers last season to the starting quarterback this year was a seamless transition for Wheeler during his junior campaign. With a new system and coaching staff, Wheeler proved himself as an effective dual-threat quarterback. He passed for 1,763 yards, 16 touchdowns and completed half of his passes this season, and his added threat on the ground kept defenses honest with more than 400 yards and a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jerome Bass, Jr., DL, Red Springs — Statistically the most dominant defensive lineman in the county, Bass terrorized offensive linemen throughout the season as the Red Devils’ top tackler and pass rusher. He finished his junior campaign with 70 tackles, including 20 for a loss and five sacks. Bass also logged four fumble recoveries, one interception and returned one blocked punt for a touchdown.

Most Improved Player of the Year: Chris Graham, Sr., RB, St. Pauls — Rising from a limited role as a junior, Graham became a workhorse for the Bulldogs this year. The senior finished the season with 1,102 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark four times, averaging 91 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. A hard-nosed, downhill runner, Graham’s best performance came against East Columbus. He rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators.

—

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Athlete

Tyreik McCallum, Sr., WR/KR/DB, Lumberton

Eric Graham, Sr. DB/RB/WR, Red Springs

Braylan Grice, So., QB/P, Lumberton

Darrius Brown, Jr., RB/DB, South Robeson

Quarterback

Luke Oxendine, Jr., Purnell Swett

Running Back

Halijah McLean, Sr., Fairmont

Al’Drique Thompson, Jr., Purnell Swett

Montrez Howell, Jr., Lumberton

Wide Receiver

Jarique Moore, Sr., Fairmont

Jordan Waters, So., Fairmont

Brandon Norris, Sr., Lumberton

Mike Barnes, Sr., St. Pauls

Cole Humphrey, Sr., St. Pauls

Tight End

Wade Monroe, Sr., Red Springs

Cameron Werrell, So., South Robeson

Offensive Line

Dantae King, Sr., Purnell Swett

Stephen Morgan, Sr., Red Springs

Nick Hunt, Jr., Fairmont

Javon Rogers, Jr., Lumberton

Ricky Chavis, Jr., St. Pauls

Trequan Gordon, Jr., Purnell Swett

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Defensive Line

Elijah White, Sr., St. Pauls

Chris Thompson, Sr., Lumberton

Ernest King III, Sr., St. Pauls

Jordan Hair, Jr., Lumberton

Trevon Ross, Sr., Fairmont

Kenston Oxendine, Sr., Red Springs

Chad Overstreet, Sr., Red Springs

Linebacker

Tae Tae Stephenson, Sr., Lumberton

Chris Ray, Sr., St. Pauls

Dayshawn Ray, Sr., St. Pauls

Sidney McKeithan, Jr., Fairmont

Caleb Locklear, Sr., Red Springs

Emanuel Thompson, Sr., South Robeson

Defensive Back

Malik Cooper, Jr., Lumberton

Jordan Gibson, Jr., Lumberton

D.J. Henson, Sr., St. Pauls

Nichorie West, Jr., Red Springs

Tony Colson Jr., Sr., Red Springs

Jessup Oxendine, Sr., Purnell Swett

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Kickers

Alexis Ard, Sr., Lumberton

Brayan Azua, Sr., Purnell Swett

Bass, Caulder, Graham, Wheeler earn top honors

