Lumberton set to compete in Triton tourney

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton basketball programs will be traveling to Erwin on Thursday for Triton’s Hawk Holiday Hoops tournament.

The Lady Pirates (9-0) enter the two-day event as the defending champions, earning a 70-50 win over Triton in last year’s championship game. Lumberton will start its title defense at 2 p.m. against Hoggard (8-1). The winner will face Triton (3-9) or Wake Forest (5-6) in Friday’s championship.

The Pirates (7-2) will follow the girls with a 3:45 p.m. tip against Hoggard (4-5). The winner will face North Wilkes (5-5) or Triton (5-7) in Friday’s championship. Lumberton finished 1-1 in the event last season, winning a consolation game.

Staff Report