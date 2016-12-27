Lumberton set to compete in Triton tourney

Hawk Holiday Hoops Tournament
at Triton High School
Thursday
Girls: Lumberton vs. Hoggard, 2 p.m.
Boys: Lumberton vs. Hoggard, 3:45 p.m.
Girls: Wake Forest vs. Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Boys: North Wilkes vs. Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Girls’ consolation, 2 p.m.
Boys’ consolation, 3:45 p.m.
Girls’ championship, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 7:15 p.m.
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton basketball programs will be traveling to Erwin on Thursday for Triton’s Hawk Holiday Hoops tournament.
The Lady Pirates (9-0) enter the two-day event as the defending champions, earning a 70-50 win over Triton in last year’s championship game. Lumberton will start its title defense at 2 p.m. against Hoggard (8-1). The winner will face Triton (3-9) or Wake Forest (5-6) in Friday’s championship.
The Pirates (7-2) will follow the girls with a 3:45 p.m. tip against Hoggard (4-5). The winner will face North Wilkes (5-5) or Triton (5-7) in Friday’s championship. Lumberton finished 1-1 in the event last season, winning a consolation game.